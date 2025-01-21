cdn mobile

Vencent Lacar is GAB’s “Boxer of the Month” for December

By: Glendale G. Rosal - CDN Digital Correspondent | January 21,2025 - 04:55 PM

Vencent Lacar

Vencent Lacar. | WBC photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Vencent “The Venum” Lacar, the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) Far East and World Boxing Organization (WBO) Oriental flyweight champion  is the Games and Amusements Board’s (GAB) “Boxer of the Month” for December.

Lacar, the unbeaten prized boxer of the Alpha Fight Club Gym had a stellar campaign in 2024.

He started the year with a unanimous decision win over Shunpei Odagiri (5-1, 3KOs), staining the latter’s erstwhile undefeated record.

Vencent Lacar went on to beat Jason Mopon in Claver, Surigao del Norte via a second round technical knockout (TKO) to capture the Philippine Boxing Federation (PBF) flyweight title.

However, he surpassed everyone’s expectations and even captured everyone’s attention when he wrested the vacant WBC Far East and WBO Oriental flyweight belts against the heavily-favored Chinese prospect Bin Lu in December 28 in Haikou, China.

the 27-year-old Surigao City native stunned Lu with a split decision victory. The scores were 97-93 and 98-92 favoring Lacar, while one judge, had it 94-96, for Lu.

Besides recognizing Vencent Lacar’s success, GAB also released its latest ratings in various weight divisions.

The top contenders in GAB’s latest ratings were Richard Garde (minimumweight), Ar-Ar Andales (light flyweight), Berland Robles (flyweight), Reymart Tagacanao (super flyweight), Benny Canete (bantamweight), Arthur Villanueva (super bantamweight), Jason Canoy Manigos (featherweight), Mark John Yap (super featherweight), Roldan Aldea (lightweight), Ali Canega (super lightweight), Rodel Wenceslao (welterweight), and Weljon Mindoro (super welterweight).

