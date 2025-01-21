Compassion in action: BE Group of Companies increases support for ERUF-Cebu

The BE Group of Companies has proudly presented a donation to ERUF-Cebu for the fifth consecutive year, marking a significant growth in their support.

ERUF’s unwavering commitment to their mission, alongside the growing impact of #BEtheSpark, inspires the company to continue its efforts in creating a brighter future for the community.

The ceremonial turnover took place at The SkyLounge, Mabuhay Tower, Cebu Business Park on January 20, 2025.

During the ceremony, Grand T. Benedicto, President & CEO of the BE Group of Companies, and Nova Noval, Chief Operations Officer, presented the check to Dr. Rosello with the Board of Directors.

The group extends its deepest gratitude to generous sponsors and its own dedicated BE Culture Teams whose contributions have made this year’s donation possible.

