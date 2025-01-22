Mandauehanons join Jonas Cortes thanksgiving mass for TRO victory

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Thousands supporters of dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes and Team Mandaue participated in the thanksgiving mass and prayer rally on Tuesday night, Jan. 21.

This follows the Supreme Court’s issuance of a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) that prevents the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from canceling Cortes’ Certificate of Candidacy (COC) and from removing him from the list of candidates for the upcoming National and Local elections in May.

The evening began with a thanksgiving mass held at the National Shrine of St. Joseph, followed by a prayer rally at the city hall grounds.

The event served as an opportunity to express the group’s gratitude to the Lord and to everyone who prayed for the issuance of the TRO.

SC issues more TROs vs Comelec DQ rulings Jonas Cortes admitted occasionally feeling upset and worried because of the challenges he has faced. However, he draws strength from his reputation, family, and the unwavering support of his followers, which inspires him to persevere.

Cortes admitted that he was nervous and hopeful, the moment the Supreme Court first issued a TRO for five individuals shortly before his own.

He also expressed belief that the nightly vigils held in various barangays, coinciding with the nine-day novena mass for the Fiesta Señor of Sto. Niño, have been instrumental in uplifting their prayers.

“Nagpasalamat ko sa kahitas-an, paghatag sa atoang hangyo natuman ang hustisya nga wala gyud nato makab-ot sa Ombudsman ug Comelec, maayo nalang atoang nakuha pinaagi sa Korte Supreme. Ako’ng saad dili tamo (supporters) pasagdan kay kamo’ng tanan dunay luna sa akoang kasing-kasing,” said Jonas Cortes.

While celebrating the TRO as an initial victory, Cortes emphasized that they expect to face further challenges leading up to the elections in May.

