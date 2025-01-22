Ariel Querubin hopeful to gain more support from Cebuano voters

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With the Midterm elections this year just a few months away, Senatorial aspirant and retired military official Ariel Querubin is optimistic he can gain the support of Cebuano voters.

Querubin recently visited Cebu and during a press conference on Monday, January 20, revealed that he observed an increasing recognition from Cebuano voters.

“Nakakataba ng puso na ganun yung tanggap sayo nung mga taga Cebu, (Our awareness here in Cebu has increased. It warms my heart to receive such acceptance from the Cebuano people),” said the retired Philippines Marine Corps officer.

Ariel Querubin files COC for Senate seat Last October 2024, Querubin formally made another bid for a seat in the Senate. He first lodged his candidacy in 2010.

According to the senatorial aspirant, he received a signed manifesto urging him to run in the May 2025 elections.

The document garnered over 2,000 signatures, primarily from Generals and senior military officers, including 25 four-star Generals.

Politicos in Sinulog

Querubin was also among the national candidates for the May 2025 National and Local Elections who visited Cebu last Sunday, January 19 when the city celebrated its Sinulog Festival.

Other politicians who visited last Sunday’s festivities, and are running for office this May, included incumbent and former senators like Bong Go, Risa Hontiveros, Bong Revilla, Bam Aquino, and Francis ‘Kiko’ Pangilinan.

Aside from Querubin, there were also aspiring senatoriables who attended the Sinulog like Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives Camille Villar.

Cebu remains the most vote-rich province in the Philippines, with close to 5 million voters expected to cast their ballots this May. / with reports from Futch Anthony Inso

