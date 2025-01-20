SC grants TRO vs cancellation of Jonas Cortes’ COC

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Supreme Court (SC) has granted dismissed Mandaue City Mayor Jonas Cortes a temporary restraining order (TRO) that will prevent the Commission on Elections (Comelec) from implementing its resolution on the cancellation of the former mayor’s Certificate of Candidacy (COC).

Moreover, SC prohibits Comelec from removing Cortes’ name from the list of officials candidates in the May 2025 midterm elections.

The high court has also directed the Comelec and lawyer Ervin Estandarte to comment on the petition within a period of 15 days from the receipt of the notice.

Estandarte earlier accused Cortes of material misrepresentation after he allegedly failed to disclose his dismissal by the Ombudsman.

The Comelec ruled in favor of Estandarte’s petition and ordered the cancellation of Cortes’ COC and the removal of his name from the list of official candidates for Mandaue City mayor in the May polls.

Comelec issued a Certificate of Finality and Entry of Judgement last January 3, 2025 formally disqualifying Cortes after the Comelec En Banc denied his motion for reconsideration.

Not wanting to give up, Cortes brought his case to the SC.

