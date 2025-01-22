Death by firing squad for corrupt gov’t officials pushed

MANILA, Philippines — A bill pushing for the imposition of the death penalty by firing squad for government officials convicted of corruption and other grave cases was filed before the House of Representatives.

Under House Bill No. 11211, or the proposed Death Penalty for Corruption Act, filed by Zamboanga City 1st District Rep. Khymer Adan Olaso, conviction for the following cases will merit the death penalty:

graft and corruption as defined under Republic Act No. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act

malversation of public funds as defined under the Revised Penal Code.

plunder as defined under R.A. No. 7080

According to Olaso, he came up with the idea as corruption remains “one of the gravest threats” to the Philippines’ growth.

“Despite the existence of numerous laws aimed at combating graft, malversation, and plunder, the persistence of these crimes suggests that current measures are insufficient to deter public officials from engaging in corrupt practices,” Olaso wrote in the bill’s explanatory note.

“This proposed bill seeks to impose the ultimate penalty of death by firing squad on public officials — from the President to the lowest barangay official — convicted by the Sandiganbayan of graft and corruption, malversation of public funds, and plunder. The bill emphasizes accountability and deterrence, making it clear that public office is a public trust, and any violation of that trust must be met with the severest consequences,” he added.

Under the bill, all public officials — whether elected or appointed, and including members of the military and police forces — will be sentenced to death penalty if the Sandiganbayan convicts them.

To ensure due process, the death penalty would only be carried out if the following circumstances are met:

the Supreme Court affirms the conviction

the conviction has undergone the mandatory automatic review process as required by the Constitution and other applicable laws

the accused has exhausted all legal remedies available under Philippine law, including appeals and motions for reconsideration

“These safeguards aim to uphold the fundamental rights of the accused while ensuring that the imposition of the death penalty is applied only in cases where guilt is conclusively established,” the bill reads.

Olaso filed the bill last December 16, 2024, and was referred to the House committee on justice last December 18.

This is not the first time that a lawmaker pushed for the death penalty for government officials convicted of corruption-related cases.

Last October 2024, Cibac party-list Rep. Eddie Villanueva said he would push for a law imposing the death penalty on corrupt government officials who stole over P100 million.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa also filed a bill reinstating the death penalty, but only for high-level drug trafficking, fearing that including corruption as among the crimes punishable by death would not get support.

