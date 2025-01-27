The Fonacier’s deep connection with Bohol’s waters

Over the years, tourism’s impact has proven vital, contributing to the economy and shaping cultural identities.

In Bohol, the Fonacier name has become synonymous with pioneering efforts that defined the industry’s significance.

Anos Fonacier, known as the “Father of Bohol Tourism,” has left a lasting legacy, now carried forward by his descendants, Soliman Boom Fonacier and his sons, Paulo and Anton. Through the expansion and enhancement of the visionary’s early projects, the family has become a beacon of local tourism in the region.

The Bohol Beach Club is a remarkable example of the Fonacier’s mastery in forging footprints in such a fast-changing industry. As an imprint of Boom’s interest in diving, this destination has solidified Bohol’s reputation as a premier spot for water sports and marine adventures.

From dive to destination: The story behind Bohol Beach Club’s creation

What began as a diver’s search for the next underwater adventure evolved into the creation of one of Bohol’s most iconic destinations. Boom Fonacier, an avid diver, recalls the moment that sparked this journey, inspired by a shared vision with his father.

“It’s normal for a diver that when you’ve dove in one place already, you look for another,” Boom explains. His journey led him to Cabilao Island, a gem of Bohol, known for its stunning underwater drop-offs. At the time, dives began from Argao, Cebu, a Spanish-influenced town southeast of the province. Seeing its potential, the family built a resort in Argao to support access to Cabilao.

As Boom explored further, he discovered stunning dive sites like Balicasag and Pamilacan Islands, solidifying the family’s vision of boosting Bohol’s tourism. This led to the creation of Bohol Beach Club on Panglao Island—a resort serving as both a gateway for divers and a haven for those seeking Bohol’s marine beauty.





The ocean called, the Fonaciers answered

Being a tourism visionary is seemingly the Fonacier family’s heirloom, as after years of harnessing, Boom’s eldest son, Paulo, stepped in and aided in establishing the Bohol Beach Club as a gateway to the depth of Bohol’s waters.

“Since I’m very much in love with the ocean, I became very interested and involved with nature [and] the environment,” said Paulo during an exclusive interview with CDN Digital.

Paulo’s journey began at 11 or 12, exploring water activities like scuba diving, which fueled his passion for underwater photography and videography. Each dive became more meaningful when shared with family, shaping his vision for the Bohol Beach Club and its offerings.

The Bohol Beach Club shelters the Club Aquasports, which offers diverse water activities with an emphasis on entertainment and safety. Among its offers are Scuba Diving, Dolphin Watching, Island Hopping, Snorkeling, and Free Diving. Diving essentials like masks and snorkels, fins, and more, and Aquasports equipment are also available for rental, including Banana Boats, Hobie Cats, Wind Surfs, Glass Bottom Boats, Stand Up Paddles, and Kayaks.

In addition to pure fun, Club Aquasports enhances its appeal by offering introductory scuba diving lessons as well as a comprehensive Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI) certification course.

“We not only teach scuba diving or the other activities to let them be aware [about] our environment and ocean; it also gives us the chance to let them explore what other things Bohol has to offer,” Paulo explained when asked about the significance of incorporating these activities into the offering of Bohol Beach Club.

Safety remains a top priority, with certified guides and an on-site clinic ready for emergencies.

From Bohol to Cebu’s waters

As the Fonacier family’s recent development in Argao, Cebu—the Cebu Beach Club—continues to generate buzz, visitors can expect the introduction of even more exciting leisure and adventure-packed activities at this growing destination.

While still months of operation and with Anton Fonacier overseeing every detail, the resort already caters some activities like Kayaking and Paddle-boarding. But, in the coming months, more of the Bohol Beach Club’s famed watersports will be joining its pool of exciting things to do at the serene enclave.

Test the tide; explore the seas through the Bohol Beach Club and their Club Aquasports. For bookings and reservations, call 0927 452 7054 or send an email to [email protected].