Comelec says Revilla’s name, number on ballot based on court decision

MANILA, Philippines — Commission on Elections (Comelec) Chairman George Erwin Garcia said on Thursday that the placement of the surname and number of reelectionist Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla on the ballot was based on a court order.

The placement of Revilla in the ballot has been met criticized. Many netizens have been asking why he is 11th on the list of senatorial candidates and using “Bong Revilla” as his surname.

“May RTC (regional trial court) decision po ng 2009 granting his petition to change [the] name. OSG (Office of the Solicitor General) did not oppose,” Garcia told reporters in a Viber message.

(There was an RTC decision in 2009 granting his petition to change his name. OSG did not oppose.)

Revilla’s certificate of candidacy on the Comelec website shows that his registered last name is “Bong Revilla” with “Ramon, Jr.” as his first name and “Bautista” as his middle name.

In 2010, Comelec’s 2nd division allowed Revilla to use “Bong Revilla” as his registered surname for the senatorial race after junking a disqualification case filed against him for misrepresentation by using the same surname.

Revilla, who was previously detained and acquitted over alleged involvement in the P10-billion pork barrel scam that was exposed in 2013, ranked 11th in the 2019 senatorial race.

