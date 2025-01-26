PH gov’t launches comic book to fight false propaganda in WPS

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines did not wield bolos, knives, and spears to defend its rights and fight false propaganda in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Instead, the government produced a comic book to educate Filipinos on the importance of its maritime claims, sovereignty and sovereign rights in the WPS.

On Friday, the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS), together with the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), launched the comic book “Ang mga Kwento ni Teacher Jun (The Stories of Teacher Jun),” which is “designed to instill national pride and responsibility” to Filipinos as stewards of the country’s maritime legacy, said PCG chief Adm. Ronnie Gil Gavan.

“This comic book is a testament to how stories can be wielded to inform, to inspire, and to ignite action,” Gavan said in his speech at the book launch.

Comic book

“This moment is not just about unveiling a comic book, it is a bold statement of our commitment to fostering a generation rooted in its identity and resolute in its purpose,” he added.

Gavan said the book is a collaboration with the private sector and not a single centavo from public funds was spent on the project.

“Through its pages, we hope to spark curiosity, inspire pride, and empower our youth to protect what is rightfully ours,” he said.

“This book is not merely a teaching tool, again this is a call to action,” he added.

Gavan earlier said the book has been vetted by the Department of Foreign Affairs, the Department of Justice and other government agencies “to make sure that we are giving the right information to the public.”

National Security Adviser Eduardo Año, for his part, said that “every lawful operation” of the Philippines has been “met with a barrage of false narratives” from China.

Año pointed out that, for years, the Philippines and the world have witnessed “the illegal, coercive, aggressive and deceptive” actions of Beijing in the South China Sea, which he said violates the Philippines’ sovereignty and sovereign rights.

Powerful medium

China’s behavior, he noted, was “not [made up of] isolated incidents” but “form[ed] a pattern of behavior that threatens our national integrity.”

Año said Chinese officials, along with state-sponsored media and individuals, “continue to spread distorted and twisted narratives to malign our efforts and justify their illegal and unilateral claims.”

He acknowledged that many Filipinos “struggle to grasp the significance of the West Philippine Sea” and that comics can be a powerful and effective medium.

He also said the book fights attempts to spread misinformation about Manila’s claims in the WPS.

Jonathan Malaya, spokesperson for the NTF-WPS, told the Inquirer that the government is in discussion with the Department of Education to use the book in schools.

“Let’s see if we can mass produce it but definitely we won’t sell it,” Malaya said. “It’s available online. There’s a link where people can download it.”

