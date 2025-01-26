Revilla renews push for ‘OFW Hospital’ bill

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla Jr. has already passed a bill in the Senate that would establish and institutionalize OFW Hospital for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and their families.

“Well of course, OFW hindi tayo nakakalimot dyan. Yung mga hospitals for OFWs, naipasa na natin sa senate yun,” Revilla said.

Through the establishment of the hospital, OFWs will be prioritized for confinement and other medical procedures under the care of the best doctors and experts.

The public servant, who has championed several health legislations in his previous terms, affirmed that under his bill, the OFW hospital will provide quality medical services and procedures using state-of-the-art facilities and equipment subsidized by the government, or even free, depending on the medical condition of the patient.

READ: Bill seeking to protect OFW remittances gets House nod

As of September 2024, Senate Bill No. 2822 was still pending its second reading.

Revilla visited Cebu on Saturday to join the “Suroy-Suroy Sugbo” after he was invited by Governor Gwendolyn Garcia.

He was accompanied by actress Beauty Gonzales and actor Niño Mulach.

Aside from this, Revilla also took pride in several laws that he authored such as the “Kabalikat sa Pagtuturo Act” which increases the chalk allowance for teachers from P5,000 to P10,000; the “Anti-No Permit, No Exam Act,” and the “Expanded Centenarian Act,” also known as the “Revilla Act.”

“Yung no permit no exam policy, yung bawal na na hindi sila pag-eksamin pag hindi fully paid ang kanilang tuition fee. Bawal na po yun,” he added. /clorenciana

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP