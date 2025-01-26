374 persons nabbed for violating the election gun ban – PNP

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested 374 individuals for violating the election gun ban as of Sunday morning.

The PNP reported that the nabbed violators include 358 civilians, four members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, one police officer, 10 security guards, two other law enforcement personnel, one appointed government official and three foreigners.

Of those arrested, 64 were apprehended at checkpoints set up by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The PNP also confiscated a total of 383 firearms, including 283 small firearms, one light weapon, seven explosives and 92 other types of firearms.

Of these weapons, 59 were seized at Comelec checkpoints.

The Comelec has set up 98,755 checkpoints nationwide to enforce the gun ban, which is in effect from January 12 to June 11 under Comelec Resolution No. 11067.

The gun ban aims to ensure peace and order during the election period for the May 2025 midterm polls.

This prohibition is a bid to reduce gun-related violence.

