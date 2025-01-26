cdn mobile

374 persons nabbed for violating the election gun ban – PNP

By: Jown Manalo - Inquirer.net | January 26,2025 - 12:49 PM

374 persons nabbed for violating the election gun ban - PNP

The 19 assorted high-powered firearms confiscated by soldiers in Pahamuddin, a new town in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). The firearms were abandoned in several houses near the Liguasan marsh land. (Photo from Philippine Army 34th Infantry Battalion)

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police (PNP) has arrested 374 individuals for violating the election gun ban as of Sunday morning.

The PNP reported that the nabbed violators include 358 civilians, four members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, one police officer, 10 security guards, two other law enforcement personnel, one appointed government official and three foreigners.

Of those arrested, 64 were apprehended at checkpoints set up by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

ALSO READ:

35 nabbed for violating Comelec gun ban in Central Visayas

Nationwide gun ban starts on January 12 – PNP

PRO-7 sets up Comelec checkpoints in Cebu City

The PNP also confiscated a total of 383 firearms, including 283 small firearms, one light weapon, seven explosives and 92 other types of firearms.

Of these weapons, 59 were seized at Comelec checkpoints.

The Comelec has set up 98,755 checkpoints nationwide to enforce the gun ban, which is in effect from January 12 to June 11 under Comelec Resolution No. 11067.

The gun ban aims to ensure peace and order during the election period for the May 2025 midterm polls.

This prohibition is a bid to reduce gun-related violence.

 

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

Read Next

Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.

TAGS: 2025 midterm elections, gun ban, PNP
Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again.
Your subscription has been successful.

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By providing an email address. I agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge that I have read the Privacy Policy.

This is an information message

We use cookies to enhance your experience. By continuing, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn more here.