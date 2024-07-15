Dodong and Tess Dante rules SUGBU doubles bowling tilt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The husband and wife tandem of Dodong and Tess Dante topped the Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Shootout Tournament last Sunday, July 14, at the SM Seaside Bowling & Leisure Center.

The bowling couple finished the four-game series with 1,576 pinfalls. They scored 425 pinfalls, their biggest in the second game, and had 388 pinfalls in the first game and 379 and 384 pinfalls in the third and fourth games, respectively.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza and Arthur Tapaya claimed the second spot with 1,552 pinfalls. Their biggest score came in the opening game with 422 pinfalls.

Rounding off the top three was the pair of Rene Ceniza and Rey Velarde. They scored a total of 1,505 pinfalls, while Ted Convocar and Lemuel Paquibut landed in fourth place with 1,459 pinfalls.

Roy Esolana and Mabs Villamin settled for fifth place with 1,405 pinfalls.

The sixth to 10th placers in the SUGBU Doubles Shootout Tournament were Robert Sarvida and John Calipay (1,405), Uwe Schulze and Cedric Luckenwald (1,396), Geff Buyco and Vivian Padawan (1,390), Manny Bueno and Nestor Ranido (1,382), and Celis Viloria and David Pena (1,378), respectively.

