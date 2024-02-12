Dante couple rules SUGBU bowling shootout

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The husband and wife tandem of Tessie and Dodong Dante displayed their winning form in last Sunday’s Sugbuanon Bowlers United (SUGBU) Doubles Event at the SM Seaside City Cebu Bowling Center.

This was after they emerged champion among the 14 pairs of keglers that competed in the SUGBU tournament.

Dodong and Tessie Dante, who have been married for 40 years, finished their campaign with a total of 1,542 pinfalls after the four-game series tournament.

The couple, who has been bowling for two decades, scored 404 and 401 pinfalls in games two and three, which served as their highest-scoring games.

Meanwhile, Nestor Ranido and Manny Bueno finished second with 1,515 pinfalls.

SUGBU president Edgar Alqueza and Aui Padawan rounded off the top three pairs with 1,511 pinfalls.

The fourth place went to the tandem of Geff Buyco and Chris Ramil with 1,508 pinfalls, followed by Rey Velarde and Roger Asumbrado in fifth place with 1,474 pinfalls.

The rest of the top 10 pairs of the SUGBU Doubles Event were Tess Regino and Vivian Padawan (1,416), Robert Sarvida and Rene Ceniza (1,410), Lemuel Paquibut and Ted Convocar (1,378), Heber and GJ (1,332), and Sharmane Galindo and Ferdinand Galindo (1,286).

