Suspect in grisly slashing tragedy in Naga City, Cebu nabbed

January 28,2025 - 10:20 AM

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The suspect in the gruesome slashing tragedy that took the lives of a 32-year-old mother and her two young children in Naga City, Cebu has been arrested.

Carlo Denata Camporedondo, the victims’ patriarch, was apprehended by residents just hours after committing the crime in their family’s house in Purok Kamanggahan, Brgy. Lutac.

Based on reports from the Naga City Police Station, Camporedondo was nabbed in the neighboring barangay of Cogon.

The suspect reportedly tried to evade arresting authorities, and as a result sustained a gunshot wound on his leg.

Concerned citizens in Brgy. Cogon, who recognized the suspect helped in the pursuit, and ultimately helped authorities capture Camporedondo.

Due to the gunshot wound he sustained, the suspect was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. He is still confined there for treatment of his injury.

Camporedondo reportedly hacked to death his own wife, Junelyn Gimenez, 32, and their two children — Jun Carl, 11 and LJ, 2 last Monday, January 28.

Witnesses and neighbors suspected that Camporedondo had been under the influence of illegal drugs when he committed the crime.

Domestic violence?

In a report from GMA-7’s Balitang Bisdak, a relative said the Camporedondo couple frequently get into fights and verbal arguments.

Some cases Carlo would get physically abusive against Junelyn, the relative, whose identity was not disclosed, added.

Furthermore, the relative also said that the suspect had been struggling with illegal drugs abuse.

To keep his mind off from the contraband, Junelyn and Carlo would go to Carbon Public Market in Cebu City, located approximately 25 kilometers north of Naga City, to sell coconuts and coconut juice.

However, on that tragic day, the family remained at home, leading witnesses to believe that the couple got into another fight and that the suspect Carlo may have resorted to violence.

Meanwhile, police continue to conduct further investigations in the case. / with reports from Futch Anthony Inso

