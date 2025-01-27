‘High on drugs,’ pa kills wife and 2 children in Naga City, Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Police in Naga City, southern Cebu are now hunting down a father who allegedly hacked to death his own wife and their children on Monday, January 27.

Reports from the Naga City Police Station confirmed that a hacking incident happened in a shanty in Purok Kamanggahan in Brgy. Lutac at around 10:30 a.m.

When police arrived on the area, they discovered a gruesome scene – three people were dead, including a two-year-old girl.

The victims were all members of the same family. They were identified as Junelyn Gimenez, 32, and her two children, Jun Carl Camporedondo, 11, and LJ Camporedondo, 2.

Investigators found out that the suspect happened to be Junelyn’s husband and the father of the two dead children, namely Carlo Denata Camporedondo.

Carlo remained at large as of this posting.

Citing witnesses account, residents in Purok Kamanggahan, Brgy. Lutac sought assistance from the authorities when Carlo reportedly went amok inside their house, and began slashing the necks of his family members.

While police continue to determine the motive of the crime, residents in the area claimed that the suspect had allegedly been using illegal drugs.

They also suspected that Carlo may have been under the influence of the prohibited substance when he committed the crime.

But all of these information are being verified by the police, who are conducting a hot pursuit operation against Carlo.

Naga City is a fifth-class component city of Cebu province, located approximately 25 kilometers south of the capital Cebu City.

This is a developing story. Please refresh this site for the latest updates.

