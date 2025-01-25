DOLE issues pay rules for Chinese New Year holiday on Jan 29

CEBU, Philippines — The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) has issued an advisory detailing the rules for wage computation for the Special (Non-Working) Day on January 29, 2025, in celebration of the Chinese New Year.

The advisory, released on January 22, is in line with Proclamation No. 727, Series of 2024, which declared the date a special non-working holiday. This ensures employers and employees are properly guided on pay adjustments for the day.

According to the advisory, the following rules will apply:

1. No Work, No Pay: Employees who do not work on this day will not receive compensation, except when there is a favorable company policy, practice, or a collective bargaining agreement (CBA) granting payment on special non-working days.

2. Work on January 29: Employees who work during the special day are entitled to an additional 30 percent of their basic daily wage for the first eight hours. This is computed as Basic wage × 130 percent.

3. Overtime Work: For work exceeding eight hours, employees must be paid an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate on the same day, calculated as Hourly rate × 130 percent × number of hours worked.

4. Work on a Rest Day: If the special day coincides with an employee’s rest day, they are entitled to an additional 50% of their basic wage for the first eight hours, computed as Basic wage × 150 percent.

5. Overtime on a Rest Day: Work beyond eight hours on a rest day falling on the special day entitles the employee to an additional 30 percent of their hourly rate, calculated as Hourly rate × 150 percent × 130 percent × number of hours worked.

The advisory, signed by DOLE Secretary Bienvenido E. Laguesma, reminds employers and employees to follow the rules to ensure fair treatment and proper compensation during the special non-working holiday.

As the special non-working day approaches, employees are encouraged to check their company policies and clarify entitlements with their employers. For further details, the advisory can be accessed through DOLE’s official platforms. /clorenciana

