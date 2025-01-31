PANAHON NA! The Barangay Kaya movement is here to bridge the digital divide

The time has come to tear down the barriers that have long kept Filipino families from staying connected. The Barangay Kaya movement is spreading across the nation, bringing fast and affordable GFiber Prepaid internet access to communities, one barangay at a time.

With GFiber Prepaid, families can now access a fast, affordable, and flexible internet service, allowing them to move forward with confidence in their digital journeys. It’s the best time to make the switch and experience internet freedom with GFiber Prepaid. Download the GlobeOne App or visit https://gfiberprepaid.globe.com.ph/.

This is more than just connectivity—it’s empowerment. By addressing the everyday struggles of Filipino households—limited data, sluggish internet speeds, and steep costs—Barangay Kaya enables access to education, opportunities, and meaningful connections in our increasingly digital world.

Inspired by the real challenges families face, this movement aims to make fast, reliable, and affordable internet a reality for every Filipino. GFiber Prepaid is bridging the gap, ensuring no household is left behind in today’s digital age.

The time is now. Together, let’s build a future where connectivity is within reach for all. Join the Barangay Kaya movement today and experience the power of affordable internet access, transforming lives and communities nationwide.

A New Era of Connectivity with GFiber Prepaid

Launched in 2023, Globe’s GFiber Prepaid is a game-changer in the Philippine internet landscape. It offers unlimited fiber internet connectivity at a speed of up to 50 Mbps, with no monthly bills or long-term contracts. But it only gets better. You can also enjoy an average internet speed of 100 Mbps with Globe at Home.

Families can delight in seamless online experiences by reloading their internet service with flexible plans such as GFiberSURF. Get 50 Mbps for only 199 for 7 days, 399 for 15 days, and 699 for 30 days or 100 Mbps for 399 for 7 days and 1299 for 30 days—making it the most economical solution for household connectivity.

The service is built on the principles of freedom and flexibility. It allows families to load up their accounts as needed, catering to diverse connectivity needs without the constraints of traditional internet plans. This model empowers users, giving them control over their internet usage and budget and ensuring they only pay for what they need.

The Barangay Kaya Movement

Beyond offering remarkable internet service, Globe at Home’s Barangay Kaya movement aims to enhance community internet access. This grassroots initiative reaches out directly to local communities, providing them with the tools and knowledge to bridge the digital divide.

Cebu’s Barangay Kaya in Guadalupe exemplifies the movement’s impact. It was designed to connect with communities and featured interactive booths, engaging activities, and a lively experience. It was a day filled with innovation and excitement, showcasing the benefits of GFiber Prepaid firsthand.

The event’s highlight was the Kaya Cup, an MLBB tournament that tapped into Cebu’s vibrant gaming culture. Cebuano gamers competed in a thrilling showdown powered by GFiber Prepaid’s high-speed internet, which provided a seamless gaming experience with speeds of 50 Mbps. This event demonstrated GFiber Prepaid’s efficiency and capacity to support various digital activities contributing to community building and development.

Transforming Lives with Enhanced Internet Access

GFiber Prepaid and Barangay Kaya are more than technological advancements; they catalyze community development. These initiatives open doors to education, business opportunities, and enhanced communication by providing high-speed internet access. In rural and underserved areas, they empower families, allowing them to participate in the digital economy and access critical online resources for learning and growth.

Collaborations with local organizations further amplify the impact of GFiber Prepaid, promoting sustainable internet access and reducing the digital divide. These partnerships are vital in ensuring that the benefits of improved internet connectivity reach every corner of the community, fostering an inclusive digital environment.

The Path Forward

Globe At Home’s commitment to revitalizing communities through GFiber Prepaid and Barangay Kaya is unwavering. These initiatives represent a significant step towards achieving a connected and empowered Philippines. By addressing the challenges of slow, expensive, and unreliable internet, Globe At Home is not just providing a service but is championing a movement that seeks to transform lives and preserve the future of Filipino communities.

