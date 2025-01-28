Road reblocking considered for fire site in Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – The Mandaue City government is considering a road reblocking project at the fire site in Sitio Pokang, located at the boundary of Barangays Looc and Opao.

The initiative aims to improve road access in the area, which was a significant challenge during the recent fire response.

Mayor Glenn Bercede said he will request an assessment from the Housing Urban Development Office (HUDO) to determine the feasibility of the reblocking project.

He believes that enhancing the road network will facilitate easier access for emergency vehicles during future incidents.

“Sa pagkakarun, giuna manggud nato ang ila’ng kahimtang, mao nang next para before sila mobalik, at least madetermine na nato kung mareblocking nato. Dili man ta makahibaw sa incident ba basin mobalik (sunog) na sad simbako,” Bercede stated.

He emphasized that fire victims will still be given the chance to rebuild their homes on the site after the assessment is completed.

Residents have expressed mixed opinions about the proposed reblocking.

“Ang amoa, padak-an ang dalan kilid dinha (university) nga nagparking mga tricycle, sakyanan padung dinhi, amo lang unta tagaan mi og way, nga makaagi mi. Importante hawan ang karsada,” said Jill Garcia, a fire victim.

Another resident, Alfonso Anino, shared his support for the project. “Dapat naa gyuy karsada para og naay kakulian, makasulod dayun ang bombero. Importante basta ingon ani nga sitwatsyun huot kaayo, sigkit ang mga balay-balay.”

The need for better road access was also highlighted by Fire Officer 1 Niel Ian Amancio of the Mandaue City Fire Office. In a previous interview, Amancio explained that their response during the recent fire was hampered by narrow roads. Fire trucks and tankers could not reach the site directly, forcing them to rely on a smaller penetrator vehicle and connect hoses from a distance, complicating their firefighting efforts.

Looc Barangay Captain Raul Kevin Cabahug noted that the land at the fire site is owned by the city government, although part of it belongs to a private individual. He also mentioned that residents near the creek may not be allowed to rebuild their homes as the area is classified as a danger zone.

The fire, which broke out on Friday, Jan. 24, destroyed 100 houses—51 in Barangay Opao and 49 in Barangay Looc—displacing 126 families or 477 individuals.

