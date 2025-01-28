Mandaue fire victims get cash aid

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Fire-affected families in Sitio Pokang in Brgys. Looc and Opao received cash aid from the Mandaue City government to help them rebuild their homes.

Homeowners were given P10, 000 each while renters and sharers received P5, 000.

A total of 126 families were listed by the City Social Welfare and Services Office (CSWSO) as qualified to receive the cash aid.

READ: Mandaue City fire: Wounded victim dies of heart attack

Mayor Glen Bercede led the distribution of the assistance on Tuesday, January 28, at the gymnasiums in Brgys. Looc and Opao where the fire victims are currently staying.

In addition, the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Central Visayas (DSWD-7) also distributed food packs to the fire-affected families.

READ: 3 fires ravage Metro Cebu on Friday

“Naa nami bugas, daghan delata. Amo kinahanglan gyud sin intawn, plywood, lansang, semento para makatukod mi bati sad kaayo magtrapal-trapal mi. Ang kani amo nakuha nga cash assistance, kuwang ra, mahal ang dos por dos,” says fire victim Jessa Emia.

(We already have rice and canned goods. But what we need the most are GI sheets, plywood, nails and cement that we could use (in rebuilding our homes) so we will no longer have to stay in make-shift tents. The cash assistance that we received is still not enough because of the expensive cost of wood.)

READ: Lapu-Lapu City fire could have been started by kids playing luto2x

Mandaue fire

A huge fire broke out in the thickly populated community of Sitio Pokang that is located on the boundary of Brgys. Looc and Opao in Mandaue City, late afternoon on Friday, January 24.

CSWS has listed 126 fire-affected families.

On Friday night, fire victims received essentials like water, towels and various goods through the Tabang Mandaue Program.

On Monday, Rep. Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon, along with members of the the Opao Barangay Council and the Office of the Civil Defense, also distributed various items, valued at P15, 000 in total, to the fire victims in Brgys. Opao and Looc.

Those given included matress, pillows, sleeping mats, towels, t-shirts, underwear, frying pans, cooking pots, and toiletries, Ouano-Dizon said in a social media post.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP