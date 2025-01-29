Michael Rama seeks disbarment, dismissal of Raymond Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Dismissed Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama is not through with his legal accusations against Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, as he now seeks his disbarment and removal from public office.

In a press conference on January 28, Rama doubled down on his claim that his October 2024 dismissal was “illegal” and accused Garcia of gross misconduct, including allegedly engaging in cockfighting at a casino in Cebu City, which he said warrants dismissal.

“[Garcia] has no right to stand or continue at [Cebu] City Hall,” Rama said.

He reiterated that Garcia assumed the role of mayor without the required legal documents and in blatant violation of due process.

Rama insisted that his preventive suspension had already lapsed and that he should be reinstated. He argued that his dismissal from service on nepotism charges was neither properly served nor final.

“Disbarment is in order because ignorance of the law excuses no one. The law is clear. I am still alive,” Rama added.

READ:

Mike Rama ‘offended’ at not being invited to Sinulog 2025

Rama to file case against Raymond Garcia for ‘usurpation’

Raymond Garcia’s takeover as mayor ‘invalid’, says Rama’s lawyer

‘Premature and invalid’

Rama criticized Garcia for acting under what he called a “premature and invalid” directive from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG). He also questioned why Garcia was being addressed as mayor while he was labeled as the “former mayor.”

“Is he a true mayor? Why is he being called mayor while I’m referred to as former mayor? I am still alive,” Rama said indignantly.

The former mayor revealed that he had already resumed his role as city mayor, albeit without access to a physical office.

“I’ve been back. It’s only the office that’s unavailable. My suspension expired, and I’m back,” he said.

“This man cannot continue as mayor,” he added.

Garcia: Cases filed ‘politically-driven’

In a separate interview on Tuesday, Garcia said that he was not surprised by the cases filed against him.

He said that his political opponents had every right to file cases, having done so multiple times with the Office of the Ombudsman, and he wouldn’t be surprised if another case was filed, this time for disbarment.

“Lahi man gud na ang mofile og kaso kay anyone can do so, pero og naa bay unod ang kaso? Kana maoy dakong pangutana,” Garcia said.

(Filing a case is different because anyone can do so, but the question is does it have subsstance? That is the big question.)

Garcia also dismissed Rama’s accusations and the threat of disbarment. He clarified that his assumption of the mayoral role complied with a Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) order.

He pointed out that while anyone could file a case, the real issue lay in whether the case had substance, particularly in the matter of disbarment.

He said he had followed the law and his oath as a lawyer and a public servant when taking on the mayoral position.

Garcia questioned where he had violated the lawyer’s code, suggesting that if his actions were being scrutinized, he was open to addressing them in the appropriate forum. He noted that while Rama had every right to file cases, the real question was whether those cases held any merit.

“Desperate measures by our political opponent are something that is not unusual during this political season. So, I’m expecting that if it comes to that, then I will answer it in a proper forum,” he added.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP