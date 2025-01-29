NBA: Lakers Davis exits vs 76ers with abdominal muscle strain

PHILADELPHIA — Anthony Davis left the Lakers’ game against Philadelphia on Tuesday in the first half with an abdominal muscle strain.

Davis walked to the locker room with his right hand over his stomach when he left with 2:10 to go in the first quarter. Davis had four points in 10 minutes before he was hurt.

Davis averaged 26.3 points and 12.1 rebounds in 41 games this season for the Lakers. He had 42 points and 23 points on Monday in a victory at Charlotte.

Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George, on the other hand, sat out Tuesday night against Los Angeles with an injured finger, the 15th game he’s missed this season.

George sustained tendon damage to the little finger on his non-shooting left hand when he jammed it Saturday against Chicago. George will be evaluated again ahead of Wednesday’s game against Sacramento but he was not expected to miss extended time.

Joel Embiid also sat out again against the Lakers and was expected to miss the game against the Kings. He did warm up against the Lakers in full uniform a day after he was spotted at practice performing handstands.

The 34-year-old George had already missed games this season with knee and groin injuries, and because of load management. He’s averaged 17.1 points and had just scored 30 points in a win Friday over Cleveland in the first season of a four-year, $212 million free-agent deal.

