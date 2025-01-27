NBA: Thunder helped by Gilgeous-Alexander’s 35 stops Trail Blazers

LOS ANGELES, United States — Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander poured in 35 points as the Thunder grabbed a bounce-back 118-108 victory in Portland on Sunday to push their NBA-best record to 37-8.

The Thunder, surprised by the short-handed Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, fended off a late surge from the Trail Blazers to snap their four-game winning streak.

Jalen Williams added 24 points and Isaiah Joe added 16 off the bench. Center Isaiah Hartenstein, back after a five-game absence with a calf injury, added 14 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a big block.

But the Western Conference leaders were under pressure late as Portland, trailing by 15 heading into the fourth quarter, sliced the deficit to six on Anfernee Simons’ three-pointer with 2:37 left to play.

Oklahoma City’s lead was 112-106 with 1:49 remaining when Hartenstein, fed by Gilgeous-Alexander, threw down a dunk.

Gilgeous-Alexander followed with a driving layup to push the lead back to double digits.

“Just executing,” Hartenstein said of the key to turning back the Trail Blazers. “Focusing on the details.”

Gilgeous-Alexander, who came into the contest averaging 32 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds, added five rebounds one assist and three of the Thunder’s seven steals.

Oklahoma City out-scored the Blazers 52-22 in the paint and had a 28-13 advantage in second-chance points.

Deni Avdija led the Trail Blazers with 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Scoot Henderson scored 25 points off the bench and Toumani Camara added 24 points, but the Blazers have now lost their last 15 games against the Thunder.

The Blazers had jumped to a quick 10-point lead, but the Thunder closed the first quarter on a 17-7 run to tie it at 27-27.

They pushed the lead to as many as 19 on the way to a 66-53 halftime advantage.

