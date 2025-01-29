Bishop Labajo officially leads Caraga’s newest diocese

BUTUAN CITY – Bishop Ruben Labajo was formally installed Tuesday as the first bishop of the newly established Diocese of Prosperidad in Agusan del Sur.

The installation ceremony was presided over by Archbishop Jose Cabantan of the Metropolitan Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro, which oversees dioceses in the Caraga Region.

READ

New Cebu Auxiliary Bishop Ruben Labajo says he may be assigned in Cebu City

Bishop Labajo assigned at Sto. Rosario Parish

The event at St. Michael the Archangel Cathedral in Prosperidad was attended by Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines, Most Rev. Charles John Brown, as well as local officials, including Governor Santiago Cane Jr. and Reps. Alfelito Basug and Eddiebong Plaza.

“Today, we thank the Lord for the gift of your new diocese. The will of God came through Pope Francis to Bishop Ruben when he said yes,” Brown said in his homily during the Eucharistic celebration following the installation.

He highlighted the spiritual significance of the new diocese, expressing hope that it would bring “spiritual prosperity” to Prosperidad and the people of Agusan del Sur.

“As your Apostolic Nuncio and representative of Pope Francis, we feel so much joy to be with you here in this part of Mindanao,” Brown added.

In his message, Labajo pledged to journey with the faithful of the new diocese, sharing their triumphs and challenges.

“I will not walk blind. Rather, I will strive to walk with my flock, sharing their joys and hopes, their struggles and pains,” Labajo said.

He encouraged the faithful to embrace him as a “fellow pilgrim” as they traverse the synodal path toward growth in faith, hope, and charity.

The Diocese of Prosperidad, announced by Pope Francis in October 2024, is part of the Caraga Region, an area with a vibrant Catholic community. (PNA)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP