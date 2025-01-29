Ching Veloso denies hand in 2016 slay of Leyte barangay councilor

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Former Leyte 3rd District Rep. Vicente “Ching” Veloso III has denied any involvement in the killing of the late Malawaan Barangay Councilor Anthony Nuñez in Tabango, Leyte, in 2016.

In a statement, Veloso alleged that the filing of a murder charge against him was orchestrated by his political opponent, incumbent Leyte 4th District Rep. Richard Gomez.

Veloso, a former Associate Justice of the Court of Appeals, is now seeking election in the 4th District of Leyte against Gomez.

He alleged that Gomez and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) wanted to also get back at him because of an earlier charge that was filed against them.

“Panimalos, kay gikiha man gud sa niaging tuig sila si Richard Gomez ug mga sakop sa CIDG, apil na ang mayor sa Tabango, og conspiracy, grave coercion, ug grave threat. Kini human nila gihaylo kuno og up to P5 million si Darlito, ang igsuon sa gipatay nga si Anthony Nuñez, aron lang mo-issue ug affidavit nga idawit ang akong pangalan sa kaso ni Anthony,” Veloso said in a statement.

‘Guilty ones will panic’

Gomez, for his part, said that it was best for Veloso to prove his innocence in court.

“I suggest that he just gather enough courage to face his trial in court. I’m sure he knows how the justice system works in this country. If he’s really innocent then there’s nothing to fear. Only the guilty ones will panic when the long arm of the law reaches the criminals, unearthing skeletons from the past,” Gomez said.

Gomez said that blaming him for the filing of a murder charge against Veloso was meant to undermine his integrity and divert attention from his achievements in ensuring public safety.

Murder case

Earlier, the CIDG Major Crime Investigation Unit reopened Anthony’s murder case and filed a formal complaint against Veloso, who is alleged to have masterminded the crime.

The filing of the murder case against Veloso last January 22 was based on the extra-judicial confessions of Richan Dejon Pernis and William Louse Laguindo, who were among the five men who were earlier charged for Anthony’s death. The three others were Nicolas Banez, Edwin Commendador, and Edwin Mulle.

After almost a decade, CIDG said that an eyewitness has also surfaced and pointed at Banez as the alleged gunman.

In a statement, Veloso said that charge against him was baseless and politically motivated.

“Wala kita mahadlok niini. Natarantar na gyud tingali sila, sa ilang kahadlok sa akong kandidatura. Himuon nila ang tanan aron lang madaot ang akong pangalan,” he added.

Conspiracy

Moreover, he alleged that Gomez was trying to get back at him for an earlier case that was filed against him and CIDG.

In October 2024, Gomez and 11 CIDG personnel were charged with conspiracy for grave coercion and grave threat before the Office of the Prosecutor in Palompon, Leyte.

Manlawaan Barangay Chairman Albert Morilla acted as the complainant on behalf of Darlito Nuñez, through the issuance of a special power of attorney.

The complainant alleged that CIDG officers pressured Darlito into signing an affidavit implicating Veloso as the mastermind in the murder of his brother, Anthony.

According to Morilla, CIDG officers approached Nuñez to allegedly threaten him and present “offers” that included livelihood opportunities, 24-hour security, and cash amounting to P5 million, in exchange for signing the affidavit.

Gomez described the details of the complaint against him and the 11 CIDG personnel as “dubious.” He also questioned its timing since it was filed after he formally announced his reelection bid in Leyte’s 4th District.

