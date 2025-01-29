Gatchalian says Chinese national granted PH citizenship has no bad record

MANILA, Philippines — Existing documents indicate that Chinese national Li Duan Wang has no connection to any illicit activities or illegal Philippine offshore gaming operators (Pogos), according to Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian.

Speaking to reports in a Kapihan sa Senado forum on Wednesday, Gatchalian said House Bill No. 8839 or the bill granting Philippine citizenship to Wang, was approved by both chambers of Congress after a thorough verification.

According to Gatchalian, after HB 8839 was submitted to the Senate, it underwent evaluation again.

“Noong lumabas nga itong issue about possible links to Pogo, we requested more documents para ma-establish kung ano ba talaga itong issue na ito,” said Gatchalian.

(When this issue about possible links to Pogo surfaced, we requested more documents to establish what this issue really is.)

Gatchalian said he also spoke with Sen. Francis Tolentino, who was the chairman of the justice committee at that time, and asked for legal documents disproving that Wang has Pogo ties.

He said the committee went the extra mile and secured documents from international security agencies to investigate whether or not the Chinese national, indeed, is an erring individual.

“Humingi sila ng requirements from the National Intelligence Coordinating Council, from the National Security Council, they also requested information from the Interpol — [these are] beyond the requirements na kasi meron ngang ganitong aspeto,” said Gatchalian.

(They requested requirements from the National Intelligence Coordinating Council, from the National Security Council, they also requested information from the Interpol — [these are] beyond the requirements because there is this aspect.)

He said the agencies were able to certify that Wang has no sketchy records and that there were “negative reports” about his being.

“Ang importante kasi rito ay yung ebidensya at proof na meron siyang direct links dito sa mga Pogo at sinasabing Pogo. And based sa imbestigasyon [at information] ng committee, wala silang nakitang direct links at wala rin silang nakitang proof,” said Gatchalian.

(The important thing here is the evidence and proof that he has direct links to Pogos. And based on the investigation [and information] of the committee, they found no direct links and they also found no proof.)

HB 8839 hurdled the Senate’s third and final reading approval with 19 affirmative votes, one negative, and zero abstention.

Only opposition Sen. Risa Hontiveros voted against the passage of the measure, emphasizing that she cannot, in good conscience, vote to grant Filipino citizenship to Wang.

Earlier, Hontiveros already appealed to her colleagues, requesting that they reject the bill because Wang is a “junket operator” of Nine Dynasty Casino — one of the biggest Pogo actors revealed in the hearings earlier held by the Senate panel on women.

According to Hontiveros, Wang – in his application for naturalization — did not disclose that he is a junket operator to the Nine Dynasty.

The opposition lawmaker flagged this as alarming, pointing out that if junket is legal, it wouldn’t be hidden to the public.

Apart from this, Hontiveros likewise disclosed that Wang has multiple taxpayer identification numbers which goes against the country’s policy.

The opposition lawmaker likewise sounded the alarm over Wang’s affiliation to the Philippine Jinjiang Yu Shi Association, which is believed to be related to the united front of the Communist Party of China.

While Gatchalian agreed that granting Philippine citizenship to foreign nationals shouldn’t be done haphazardly, he still underscored that evidence still plays an important role if one is alleging something.

“Importante rin ang ebidensya eh. Kasi, for example, marami tayong ganitong naturalization proceedings, ayaw natin na mangyari na may isang taong galit sayo at sasabihin na may link ka sa ganito o ganyan without any evidence. Baka maabuso,” said Gatchalian.

(Evidence is also important. Because, for example, we have many such naturalization proceedings, we don’t want it to happen that someone is angry with you and will say that you have a link to this or that without any evidence. It might be abused.)

“If that will be the standard and the standard is without any proof or evidence, baka maulit ito sa iba. So unfair naman yun sa mga nag a-apply,” he added.

(If that will be the standard and the standard is without any proof or evidence, it might be repeated by others. So that is unfair to those who apply.)

