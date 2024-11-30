Marcos urges Filipinos to free country from ‘shackles of social ills’

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called on Filipinos to honor national hero Andres Bonifacio by “liberating the country from the shackles of social ills.”

In a message for the 161st birth anniversary of Bonifacio on Saturday, Nov. 30, Marcos praised the national hero’s “courage, selflessness, and determination” to fight for the country.

“Coming from humble beginnings did not deter him from realizing his dreams and goals for our country,” he noted, extolling Bonifacio.

“With his courage, he lit the flames of the Philippine Revolution, which finally united our land and emboldened many to lay down their lives willingly for the cause of our motherland against the colonizers,” he added.

Katipunan

Bonifacio was born in 1863 to poor parents in Manila. He worked as a warehouse keeper and messenger. He received little formal education but was well-read.

He later founded a revolutionary society, the Katipunan, as he aimed to free the Philippines from Spanish colonial rule.

Bonifacio and the Katipunan launched the Philippine Revolution during the Cry of Pugad Lawin on August 23, 1896, tearing up their cedulas in revolt.

Marcos said the country owes a debt of gratitude to heroes like Bonifacio for “awakening our national consciousness, upholding our sense of identity, and rousing our spirit of self-determination.”

“Gat Andres may have been long gone, but his fight carries on. His courage, selflessness, and determination continue to inspire us all to strive for greatness in our shared task of nation-building,” Marcos said.

“Let us honor his memory by finding a deeper meaning in his sacrifice and doing our part in liberating our country from the shackles of hunger, corruption, criminality, and other ills of society,” he added.

The Philippine Legislature in 1921 passed Act No. 2946, which declared November 30 as a national holiday known as Bonifacio Day.

