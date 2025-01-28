EGS Solid North stays unbeaten in 1st Mayor Garcia Cup

CEBU CITY, Philippines – EGS Solid North Party List continues to assert its dominance in the 1st Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia Cup Invitational Basketball Tournament, remaining as the only unbeaten team after securing an 86-75 victory over Fiesta Gas on Monday, January 27.

EGS Solid North bankrolled by Cebuano sports patron Wilson Villanueva of EGS Surveying is now 3-0 (win-loss) in this tournament.

Encho Serrano was the standout performer for EGS Solid North, erupting for 27 points in 30 minutes of play. Serrano was highly efficient, shooting 10-of-18 from the field (55.6%) and contributing four rebounds, two assists, and a steal.

Kasius Small Martin added 20 points, seven rebounds, and two steals, while veteran Mark Yee recorded a double-double with 15 points, 11 rebounds, and four assists.

Despite the loss, Fiesta Gas had four players in double figures. Gileant Delator and Gab Cometa each scored 11 points, while Nat Gantalao and Carles Pepito finished with 10 points each.

Fiesta Gas, now 1-2, sits fourth in the Mayor’s Cup standings, while RKF Iloilo, the reigning Sinulog Cup 2025 champions, moved to second place at 2-1 slate after a 79-73 win over Lymar Cebu also on Monday.

Miles Cañal led RKF Iloilo with 12 points, two rebounds, one steal, and one block. MJ Dela Virgen and Jaypee Belencion each added 11 points, with Jeckster Apinan chipping in 10 points.

Lymar Cebu, despite a game-high 20 points from former Cesafi MVP Shaq Imperial, remained winless at 0-3, anchored at the bottom of the standings.

In the final game of the day, Team Khalifa secured their second win of the Mayor’s Cup, defeating Metro Cars-Stampede, 94-80.

Mark Llemit of the University of Santo Tomas (UST) Growling Tigers led Team Khalifa with 20 points, six rebounds, and three steals. Jaybie Mantilla added 16 points, while Jancork Cabahug and Joel Lee Yu chipped in 11 points each. Ralph Salcedo rounded out the effort with 10 points.

Metro Cars-Stampede’s Darrel Villarosa and Jayson Balagbag scored 17 and 16 points, respectively, but the team dropped its second game of the tournament.

