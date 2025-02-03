Malaysia: Horse bites off earlobe of 6-year-old boy

cdn mobile

By: The Straits Times / Asia News Network February 03,2025 - 03:36 PM

Mr Suhaimi Mohd Rafi said a horse bit off part of his son’s ear when the family was taking pictures with the animals in a fenced-in area within the stables. | EMY SUHAIMI/FACEBOOK via The Straits Times/Asia News Network

A Malaysian family’s holiday turned into a traumatic incident when a horse bit off the earlobe of a six-year-old boy.

The incident took place on Jan 19 at an agro-farm in Seremban, some 65km from the capital Kuala Lumpur, reported the Malaysian media on Jan 27.

Mr Suhaimi Mohd Rafi, 31, said he and his family were on their way to the carpark after visiting the farm when they passed by the stables housing some horses.

He said his son, who is autistic, was allowed to ride a horse for a fee, under the supervision of the farm’s employees.

The family were also allowed to take pictures with the horse in a fenced-in area within the stables.

“My son was very excited asking us to take pictures and videos, but suddenly a nearby horse bit off part of my son’s ear,” Mr Suhaimi told Malay tabloid Harian Metro, adding that his son’s left earlobe was severed.

Horse bit boy’s earlobe

“The horse also headbutted my child, causing his head to hit a metal bar, resulting in further injuries.”

Mr Suhaimi took his son to a private hospital where he underwent surgery, reported English daily New Straits Times.

The surgery was successful and the boy was discharged three days later.

Mr Suhaimi said his son has been traumatized by the incident.

“Some people blamed me for letting my son (go) near the horse, but the staff assured us the area was safe before allowing us inside,” he told Malay daily Berita Harian.

According to Mr Suhaimi, the medical costs, amounting to RM10,400 (P136,000), were covered by insurance.

But, acting on legal advice from a lawyer, he said sought RM5,000 as compensation from the agro-farm, but the farm said that it could pay only RM500.

“Despite their promises, they haven’t paid a single cent. I’m deeply disappointed and extremely upset with the owner’s behavior,” he told the NST.

