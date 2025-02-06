Cebu reps mum on impeachment vs. Sara as netizens weigh in

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Nine out of the 11 representatives from Cebu who signed the petition to oust Vice President Sara Duterte remained tight-lipped on their decision on Thursday, Feb. 6.

But supporters and netizens were having a field day when Congress finally revealed the list of lawmakers who backed the impeachment.

A lot of Cebuanos took to social media to air their disappointment and fury over their Congressional leaders, calling them ‘traitors’ and ‘opportunists’.

Some of them even went as far as to threaten these officials, most of whom sought reelection in the upcoming May polls, saying that they will not vote for them.

On the other hand, supporters rallied behind and defended the lawmakers’ decision to impeach the country’s Vice President.

They said that the House had valid reasons to kick out Duterte, pointing to, among others, the latter’s controversial use of the P125 million confidential funds.

Others claimed they couldn’t care less, adding that they have accepted ‘political survival’ as a reality in Philippine politics.

Meanwhile, some members of House seemed to have faced backlash from Duterte’s supporters when it was revealed that they voted in favor of the Vice President’s impeachment, prompting their social media team to limit their comment sections to ward off unwanted engagements.

Impeachment

An overwhelming 215 members of the Lower Chamber of Congress voted to impeach Duterte for the fourth time.

She was impeached on a range of accusations that include plotting to assassinate the president, large-scale corruption and failing to strongly denounce China’s aggressive actions against Filipino forces in the disputed South China Sea.

The move by legislators in the House of Representatives, many of them allies of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., deepens a bitter political rift between the two highest leaders of one of Asia’s most rambunctious democracies.

Among those who signed the impeachment petition included Representatives Eduardo Rama (Cebu City, 2nd District), Ma. Cynthia Chan (Lapu-Lapu City Lone District), and Emmarie Ouano Dizon (Mandaue City Lone District).

Those from Cebu province are Representatives Rhea Gullas (Cebu Province, 1st District), Edsel Galeos (2nd District), Janice Salimbangon (4th District), Duke Frasco (5th District), Daphne Lagon (6th District), and Peter John Calderon (7th District).

Cebu, including its tri-cities, has a total of 11 seats in the House of Representatives.

Sara Duterte didn’t immediately comment on her impeachment, but her brother, Rep. Paolo Duterte, said it was “a clear act of political persecution.” Rival lawmakers maneuvered to quickly collect signatures and push a “baseless impeachment case” to the Senate, he said. — with reports from Associated Press

Note: CDN Digital has decided to blur the photos and names of the netizens in compliance with the Data Privacy Act.

