Rep. Ouano-Dizon denies issuing viral impeachment statement

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Congresswoman Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon has dismissed the alleged misinformation circulating online regarding her supposed reaction after signing the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte.

Ouano-Dizon was among the nine lawmakers from Cebu who voted in favor of the impeachment, which was supported by 215 House members.

In a Facebook post, she cautioned the public about the spread of disinformation by her political opponents.

“Spreading fake information misleads the public.

Atong gihangyo ang publiko nga magmatngon sa mga gipakatap sa atong kaatbang,” said Ouano-Dizon in her post hinting at her political opponents as the ones who orchestrated in spreading the fake statement.

The fake statement circulating online, bearing Ouano-Dizon’s image, claimed: “Okay ra masuko ang mga tawo ron. Ako ra ning hatagan og Ayuda ug AKAP aron makalimot ni sila nga nipirma ko sa impeachment,”

In response to Ouano-Dizon’s allegations, Mandaue City Lawyer Jamaal James Calipayan emphasized the prevalence of fake statements and highlighted the importance of an official explanation regarding the Congresswoman’s decision to sign the impeachment of VP Sara Duterte.

“I think the issue should be, if tinuod nga fake statement to, unsa man diay iya official statement because we are all waiting for that explanation from her. Kay Dali ra kaayo ihimo ug fake statements Ron but we are all holding our breaths on why she voted the way she did,” said Calipayan.

Four impeachment complaints have been filed against Vice President Sara Duterte, alleging culpable violation of the Constitution, bribery, graft and corruption, and betrayal of public trust, and other high crimes, including bribery and conspiracy to commit murder.

As of this piosting, Rep. Ouano-Dizon remained mum on the reason/s why she signed the impeachment complaints of VP Duterte.

