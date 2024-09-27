Mandaue Rep. Ouano-Dizon is Lakas-CMD regional chairperson

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Mandaue Lone District Representative Emmarie “Lolypop” Ouano-Dizon has been appointed as the new regional chairperson of the country’s dominant political party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD).

The appointment took place after the Lakas convention held at the Imelda’s Hall in Malacañang Palace.

Lakas-CMD with over 100 members in the House of Representatives, is the largest political party with Speaker Martin Romualdez serving as its president.

It is the strongest member of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.’s Alyansa Para sa Bagong Pilipinas.

“This is huge honor for me and for the people of the Lone District of Mandaue. Like in any and all of my tasks, I will give my heart to this responsibility given to me. I thank Speaker Martin Romualdez and the entire Lakas party for the trust,” said Ouano-Dizon of her appointment.

With her new role as the regional chairperson of Lakas, Ouano-Dizon will oversee the party’s activities and undertakings in the province of Cebu.

She will also have the authority to sign the Certificates of Nomination (CONA) for all candidates running under the Lakas banner in Cebu for the upcoming filing of certificates of candidacy this October.

Earlier, Lolypop’s brother Provincial Board Member Jonkie Ouano also took his oath on Wednesday, September 25, before Lakas. Romualdez administered his oath and welcomed him to the party.

“I am ready for the challenge,” said Jonkie, who is currently the PB chairman of the committee on environment and committee on education.

Jonkie has been serving the PB since 2016.

