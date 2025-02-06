Timeline: Barbie Hsu’s final days until her passing 

Barbie Hsu, the Taiwanese actress known for her role as “Shan Cai” in the 2001 drama “Meteor Garden,” passed away while on a family vacation in Japan.

Barbie Hsu is survived by her second husband, South Korean singer and DJ Koo Jun-yup, and her two children: a 10-year-old daughter and an eight-year-old son, which she bore with her ex-husband Wang Xiaofei, who is a Chinese businessman.

Here’s a reported timeline of her final days while she was on vacation in Japan.

Pre-Japan events

January 28 – Barbie Hsu was last seen in Taiwan attending the wedding of Wang Weizhong’s daughter, Wang Ling, She was with her husband, South Korean DJ Koo Jun-yup, whom she married in 2022.

Travel to Japan and Medical Visits

January 29 – Barbie Hsu traveled to Japan with her family to celebrate the Lunar New Year.

Hsu called for an ambulance while staying in a hotel in Hakone due to feeling unwell. Medical personnel assessed her condition, but her symptoms were not serious enough to require hospital admission. She returned to her hotel that day.

February 1 – While in Tokyo, Japan, Hsu still felt unwell and visited a small hospital there. She was then referred to a larger medical facility, where she was treated but not admitted.

Later that night, her condition worsened, and her family called for an ambulance to take her to the hospital.

February 2 – Barbie Hsu passes away at the age of 48 due to complications from a flu-related illness.

Taiwanese media, including Next Apple and ET Today, confirmed that she had visited at least three different medical facilities before being hospitalized​

Her sister, Dee Hsu, later confirmed the tragic news, expressing grief and gratitude for their time together.

sources: The Straits Times, Yahoo News, Yahoo Singapore, Next Apple, ET Today