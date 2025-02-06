cdn mobile

Most wanted criminal in Eastern Visayas nabbed in Liloan, Cebu

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | February 06,2025 - 07:19 PM

most wanted

Authorities apprehended a man tagged as the most wanted criminal in Eastern Visayas on Wednesday, February 5, in Purok Kawayanan, Barangay Tayud, Liloan, northern Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Law enforcers apprehended a 27-year-old man, tagged as the most wanted criminal in Eastern Visayas, on Wednesday, February 5, in Liloan town, northern Cebu.

The suspect, 27-year-old alias “Nic,” is an alleged member of a gun-for-hire group operating in the third and fourth districts of Leyte.

Nic is linked to two separate shooting incidents that resulted in the deaths of a former barangay kagawad and his 7-year-old son, according to police.

The first incident took place in Barangay Casilion, Villaba, Leyte, on December 11, 2023. He is also accused of being involved in another shooting incident in Sitio Banahaw, Barangay Tugas, Tabango, Leyte, on February 20, 2024. The victim was a barangay councilor of Barangay Sta. Rosa.

Police nabbed Nic by virtue of multiple warrants of arrest issued against him on May 23, 2024, for three counts of murder, illegal drug charges, and possession of loose firearms. The arrest happened in Purok Kawayanan, Barangay Tayud, Liloan, northern Cebu.

As of this writing, the suspect is detained at the Liloan Municipal Police Station’s custodial facility.

Liloan is a first-class municipality situated approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

