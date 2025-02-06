No impeachment trial vs VP Duterte during break of Congress – Escudero

MANILA, Philippines — No impeachment trial against Vice President Sara Duterte will be done legally during the Congress’ break, Senate President Chiz Escudero revealed on Thursday.

At a Kapihan sa Senado forum, Escudero was asked if it’s possible for the impeachment trial to be done while the Congress’ sessions are adjourned, to which the Senate leader answered — no.

“Legally, it cannot be done. Again, as I’ve said, because the impeachment court was not convened,” Escudero said.

“The impeachment complaint was not referred to the plenary for there to be a basis for the impeachment court, to be convened by the Senate sitting as a legislative body. Hindi muna as an impeachment court (not yet as an impeachment court),” he pointed out.

According to Escudero, the earliest opportunity that the Articles of Impeachment may be tackled is on June 2 or once the session resumes.

In explaining this, the Senate chief explained that for an impeachment court to be convened, there has to be an ongoing session in the chamber. He said this would allow impeachment judges to take oaths.

“So if there will be an action regarding this, it will happen on June 2 once the session resumes after the midterm elections,” Escudero said in Filipino.

The Senate on Wednesday adjourned its session without tackling the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte.

Senate Secretary Renato Bantug received the document at 5:49 p.m., but it was not reported to the plenary before it adjourned shortly before 7:00 p.m.

Earlier, the House of Representatives confirmed that 215 lawmakers signed the fourth impeachment complaint against Duterte and endorsed it to the Senate hoping for an impeachment trial to commence.

Before this, three complaints were filed against Duterte in December.

The complaints alleged that she had misused millions of pesos in confidential funds and “tried to cover up” how the money was spent when pressed to explain.

