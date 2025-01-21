Wanted man killed in armed clash with cops in Tuburan

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 31-year-old man wanted by the authorities died in an armed confrontation with the police in Barangay Fortaliza, Tuburan town, on Tuesday afternoon, January 21, 2025, at around 1:15 p.m.

The suspect was identified as Alfredo Batalona Bantay Jr., alias “Wilfredo,” a resident of Purok Butterfly, Barangay Babag, Lapu-Lapu City.

The Tuburan Police Station tracker team received information about Bantay’s presence in the area.

When the police arrived, one officer approached Bantay, who was waiting for a bus, and presented a copy of a warrant of arrest issued against him.

The warrant of arrest, dated September 26, 2024, was issued by Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 29, presided over by Hon. Judge Ruben Altubar, for a violation of Section 5, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, also known as the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

However, upon seeing the police, Bantay suddenly drew a .38 caliber pistol from his waist and pointed it at the officers.

Fortunately, the weapon failed to fire, prompting backup officers to retaliate in an attempt to neutralize the suspect. During the exchange, Bantay, who was in motion, was struck by gunfire.

Bantay was immediately transported to Tuburan District Hospital by the responding ANDAM Tuburan emergency responders. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

In addition to the firearm, which contained two live rounds of ammunition, police recovered four fighting cocks and their containers from the suspect.

Three of the fighting cocks were positively identified by their owner, Ronan Mangubat Nuena, 36, a resident of Barangay Mangga, Tuburan town, and the proprietor of a game fowl farm. Nuena had reported the theft of his fighting cocks on Monday, January 20, at around 11:00 p.m.

The suspect’s body was brought to a funeral home for an autopsy, while his firearm and ammunition were submitted to the Regional Forensic Unit for ballistics examination.

