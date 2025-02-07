SM Seaside Arena not tet in Cesafi’s plans as future playing venue

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The anticipation for the upcoming SM Seaside Arena is undeniable, but it seems that the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) basketball tournament will remain loyal to its longtime home—the historic Cebu Coliseum.

With the much-anticipated 16,000-seat SM Seaside Arena set to rise at the South Road Properties (SRP) later this year, many speculated that Cesafi would make the grand shift to this state-of-the-art venue just in time for its 25th season. However, Cesafi commissioner Felix “Boy” Tiukinhoy Jr. put those speculations to rest, citing financial constraints as a major hurdle.

“As of now, we are using the Cebu Coliseum. The Cebu Coliseum charges us P10,000 per game day. That’s why, as far as the entrance fee is concerned, general admission is only P20. The upper box is P50, the lower box is P100, and the stage is P200. Students get a 50% discount. If we use the SM Seaside Arena or other venues, that would mean increasing the entrance fees for the games,” Tiukinhoy Jr. explained.

The SM Seaside Arena, touted as Cebu’s answer to Metro Manila’s top-tier sporting venues such as the SM MOA Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum, boasts modern technology and a comfortable viewing experience, making it an enticing option for future Cesafi seasons.

But with the Cebu Coliseum’s 5,000-seat capacity and a history dating back to 1962, the commissioner believes it remains the most viable option for now.

“As of now, there is still no venue in sight except the Cebu Coliseum,” said Tiukinhoy Jr.

However, optimism remains that the SM Seaside Arena’s management could present a partnership deal with Cesafi that would make the transition more financially feasible.

Interestingly, change is still on the horizon—albeit in a different form.

An anonymous source told CDN Digital that the Cebu Coliseum is set for a massive P40-million renovation under the management of the University of Cebu (UC).

One of the key upgrades? Air-conditioning—a long-overdue improvement that could elevate the game-day experience for players and fans alike.

“I understand that Atty. Augusto Go (UC owner) plans to upgrade and air-condition the venue, but it will take time. For now, we will work with what we have,” Tiukinhoy added.

Also, Cebu Coliseum’s layout will undergo major changes to provide the audience with a more spacious and comfortable viewing experience.

While the allure of a new, world-class arena remains, Cesafi’s home court stays within the walls of the Cebu Coliseum—for now. But in the seasons to come, Cesafi might witness a game-changing move.

