Sinulog Cup: UC bulldozes Cebu City Selection to secure 3rd place

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters pounded the Cebu City Selection, 85-63, to clinch the third place in the Sinulog Cup 2025 Basketball Tournament on Sunday, January 26, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Ricofer Sordilla once again led the Webmasters, delivering a well-rounded performance with 16 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block, shooting 5-of-11 from the field, including three triples. Danie Boy Lapiz also contributed significantly, tallying 14 points, three rebounds, and two steals.

Jasper Pacaña chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, and one steal to bolster UC’s offense.

On the opposing side, Jeff Michael Gudes and Ice Hontiveros carried Cebu City’s efforts with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Gudes added five rebounds, four assists, and a steal, while Hontiveros flirted with a double-double, grabbing nine boards along with two steals, a block, and an assist.

Despite missing key players Shane Menina and Zaoinyl Rosano due to their commitments in the Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia Invitational Basketball Tournament, Cebu City managed to keep the game competitive in the first half. They trailed by just four points, 18-22, after the first quarter and closed the half down by six, 36-42.

However, UC unleashed its might on the Cebu City in the second half, building a commanding 61-48 lead entering the final period.

The Webmasters maintained their defensive intensity, forcing 20 Cebu City turnovers while committing only 10 themselves. This defensive effort translated into a staggering 30-14 advantage in points off turnovers.

UC’s bench also outperformed Cebu City’s reserves, delivering a dominant 42-12 advantage in bench points. By the final buzzer, the Webmasters had extended their lead to 22 points, sealing their third-place finish in convincing fashion.

For their efforts, UC was awarded ₱50,000, while Cebu City Selection earned ₱25,000 for finishing fourth. The tournament was organized by the Sinulog Foundation Inc. (SFI) and spearheaded by Cebu City Vice Mayor Donaldo “Dondon” Hontiveros.

