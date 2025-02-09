Cebu FC routs Mendiola in huge bounce back win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Football Club (CFC) Gentle Giants found its way back into the winning column after cruising past the Mendiola FC 1991, 3-1, in their first home game of the year at the Dynamic HERB-Borromeo Sports Complex at the South Road Properties in Cebu City last Saturday, February 8.

Newly-signed Gabriel Henrique Silva of Brazil debuted with the CFC with an impactful performance late in the second half. He delivered a 60th minute goal from a header via a cross from Jeremiah “JB” Borlongan from the far right side of the pitch.

This was one of Borlongan’s many assists that created goalscoring chances for which he was aptly rewarded with the Man of the Match (MOTM) honors.

READ: Cebu FC gears up for first home game of 2025

“I’m happy because we were able to get the win. But again we have to demand more of ourselves if we really wanna keep winning and get the top spot here in the league. So we’ll just keep on working hard and pushing in the training,” Borlongan said.

SCORELESS IN THE FIRST HALF

He added that he dedicates the MOTM to the coaching staff, management, his teammates, and his family.

READ: CFC bolsters squad with new signings, assistant coach for PFL campaign

The match went scoreless in the first half, but Cebu FC clicked on all cylinders in the second half with Silva initiating the scoring spree.

Four minutes into Silva’s goal, Daniel Gadia made it 2-0 for the Gentle Giants after he fearlessly charged in the middle between defenders.

READ: Cebu FC succumbs to Kaya FC Iloilo in PFL

Rintarou Hama made it 3-0 via a penalty after Jaime Rosquillo went down in the goalmouth scramble during a set piece.

However, Mendiola FC 1991 prevented a shutout game after Milad Behgandom with an easy goal later in the match.

“We adjust players to give fresh legs from the wing side, so we converted another and I’m very happy with the 3-1 result,” said newly-installed head coach, Tomasito “Glenn” Ramos.

Ramos said that they made a lot of adjustments following their loss to Kaya especially on the defending side and transition.

The win allowed the Gentle Giants to return to the fourth spot with their 17 points equivalent to 5 wins, 2 draws, and 2 losses.

Cebu FC hopes to win their second home game against the PFF Youth National Team on Wednesday, February 12.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP