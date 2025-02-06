CFC bolsters squad with new signings, assistant coach for PFL campaign

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu Football Club (CFC) is making significant roster adjustments in its bid to strengthen its ongoing campaign in the Philippines Football League (PFL), announcing the signing of seven new players alongside a new assistant coach.

The club has brought in a mix of Brazilian, Japanese, and homegrown talents to reinforce its squad as it aims for a stronger push in the competition.

Leading the new recruits is a familiar name in Cebuano football—goalkeeper Joseph Kei Ceniza. The former standout of Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves honed his skills under Cebu FC’s newly appointed coach, Glenn Ramos.

Ceniza, who previously secured gold medals in the Palarong Pambansa, Milo Little Olympics, and PRISAA with DBTC, later played for St. Benilde in the NCAA and suited up for Mendiola FC. His deep understanding of Ramos’ tactical approach is expected to bring stability to the squad.

Also making a return is Göktuğ Demiroğlu, the Turkish defender who was part of CFC’s campaign in the AFC Champions League 2 last season. Before joining the club, Demiroğlu played for Karaköprü FC in Turkey, and his experience will be crucial in bolstering the team’s defensive line.

Adding firepower to the midfield is Joshua Broce, an attacking midfielder from San Carlos City, Negros Occidental. A Palarong Pambansa gold medalist, Broce has represented the Philippines at various youth levels, including the U-17, U-19, and U-23 national teams.

Cebu FC also welcomes Japanese striker Hiromasa Ishikawa, along with Brazilian recruits José Magson Bezerra Dourado (winger) and Gabriel Henrique Silva (defender). Completing the list of new arrivals is Filipino-American midfielder Paolo Alessio Pavone, adding depth and versatility to the club’s midfield options.

Beyond player acquisitions, CFC has also strengthened its coaching staff with the appointment of John Martin Ferrer as assistant coach. Ferrer, who previously served as the technical coordinator of the CFC Academy, has earned a well-deserved promotion to the first-team coaching staff, working alongside Ramos.

The newly reinforced Cebu FC squad is set to kick off its long stretch of home matches, beginning with a crucial fixture against Mendiola FC 1991 on Saturday, February 8, at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

