Low-pressure area to enter PAR today

The low-pressure area (LPA) located east of northeastern Mindanao is expected to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility today, November 17, 2023, Pagasa said.

In its 4 a.m. public weather forecast, weather specialist Aldczar Aurelio said the LPA is located 990 kilometer east of northeastern Mindanao as of Friday morning.

Aurelio also said it has a slim chance of developing into a storm.

Aurelio added that there are presently three weather systems affecting the country.

These are the northeast monsoon, the

shear line, and the extension of the LPA that is still outside the PAR.

Weather in Cebu

It can be recalled though that Pagasa-Mactan said wet weather in Cebu experienced on Thursday was brought about by the shear line that also affected several parts of the country.

“Shear line is a type of weather system where cold and warm winds converge. As a result, we will be expecting light to moderate with occasional heavy rains,” Jhomer Eclarino, weather specialist at Pagasa-Mactan, said in Cebuano.

This wet weather condition is expected to last up to the weekend, especially as the LPA east of Mindanao enters the PAR.

