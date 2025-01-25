Pagasa: Expect wet weather in most parts of PH on Jan. 25

MANILA, Philippines — Rainy weather is expected across most of the Philippines on Saturday, Jan. 25, due to the northeast monsoon (amihan) and easterlies, according to Pagasa.

The amihan brings cold winds from the northeast, while the easterlies carry warm winds from the Pacific Ocean.

In Pagasa’s morning forecast on Saturday, specialist Grace Castañeda said the northeast monsoon will trigger isolated and light rain showers over Metro Manila, the Ilocos Region, the Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, and Central Luzon.

“Malaking bahagi ng Luzon ay makakaranas ngayong araw ng bahagyang maulap hanggang sa maulap na kalangitan. Mayroon tayong mararanasan lamang na isolated na mga mahihinang pag-ulan or pag-ambon… Dulot ‘yan ng amihan,” Castañeda said.

(A large part of Luzon will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies today, with isolated light rain or drizzles expected. This is due to the northeast monsoon.)

She also said the amihan is expected to intensify in the coming days, bringing rain to the eastern section of the country.

Meanwhile, the easterlies are forecast to bring rain to the rest of the country.

“Dito naman sa bahagi ng Mimaropa maging sa area rin ng Bicol Region ay mayroon lamang tayong posibilidad ng mga isolated na pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog. Dulot naman ‘yan ng easterlies,” Castañeda said.

(In the Mimaropa region and the Bicol Region, there is a possibility of isolated rain showers, lightning, and thunder, due to the easterlies.)

“Sa bahagi naman ng Visayas at Mindanao: ang bahagi ng Caraga, Davao Region at ng Soccsksargen, ngayong araw, ay makakaranas pa rin ng maulap na kalangitan at mataas pa rin yung tsantsa ng mga kalat-kalat na pag-ulan, pagkidlat at pagkulog. Dulot naman ‘yan ng easterlies,” she added.

(In the Visayas and Mindanao, the Caraga, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen will experience cloudy skies today, with a high chance of scattered rain showers, lightning, and thunder, due to the easterlies.)

For the rest of the Visayas and Mindanao, Castañeda said the conditions will include isolated rain showers and thunderstorms.

Additionally, Pagasa is not monitoring any low pressure areas within or around its area of responsibility and has not raised a gale warning over the country’s seaboards.

