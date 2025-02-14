38 couples say “I Do” in sunset cruise mass wedding in Cordova

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- Some 38 couples exchanged “I Dos” in the historic “A Sunset Cruise Mass Wedding” held in Cordova town on Thursday, February 13, 2025.

Couples, along with their guests and sponsors, had their processional at the Roro Port in Cordova town, as they entered the Roro Vessel where the ceremony was held at around 4:00 p.m.

The wedding was officiated by Cordova Mayor Cesar “Didoy” Suan. He was also joined by other municipal officials, 6th District Representative Daphne Lagon, and Board Member Glenn Soco, who served as sponsors in the Sunset Cruise Mass Wedding.

From the Roro Port, the vessel traversed to the Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX), where the celebration of the wedding was held.

The newly-wed couples were also mesmerized by the stunning view beneath the bridge.

“I don’t know if this is the first, but this is very unique. Inig abot nato didto sa CCLEX, the color of the bridge will be red nga maoy color sa Valentine’s,” Suan said.

During the Sunset cruise Madss Wedding, newly-wed couples kissed within 10 seconds to show their love towards each other.

The newly-weds were also allowed to bring along with them eight members of their families. They also received a free reception, buffet dinner, cake, wine, photo booth, and free marriage license processing.

They also received a television set, a stand fan, and gift certificates for hotel accommodations each.

“We always make sure nga himoong unique o talagsaon ang atong sunset mass wedding. That is why atong giseguro nga mas mahinungdanon ang ilang kasinatian sa kasal,” Mayor Suan added.

The mass wedding and its program ended at around 9:00 p.m. with a fireworks display.///