54 couples exchange “I Dos” in Mandaue City mass wedding

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A total of 54 couples exchanged their “I Dos” in a mass wedding held at the Mandaue City Sports and Cultural Complex on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

The mass wedding officiated by Mayor Jonas Cortes was held ahead of the month-long celebration of the city’s 54 charter anniversary on August 30.

Mandaue City provided the wedding venue, reception, rings, gowns and barongs that couples wore, and the bride’s hair and make-up, among others.

Newlyweds were each given 10 kilos of rice, cake, wine, and a souvenir after the ceremony was over.

Patrolman Arnel Sarabossing and Jail Officer 1 Mave Ledesma were among the beneficiaries of this year’s mass wedding.

Sarabosing is assigned at the Liloan Police Station while Ledesma is currently stationed at the Mandaue City Jail.

The couple has been renting a bedspace in Barangay Looc since they decided to live together three years ago.

Both said that they had been wanting to exchange their wedding vows but they were unable to do so because they did not have the money to spend for their wedding.

They are more focused on saving for the construction of a house that they could call their own.

“Sangko sa kalipay kay nakasal na gyud,” said Sarabossing.

“Mapasalamaton mi kay bisag uniformed personnel mi naapil mi [sa mass wedding]. Ang uban nag ingon ngano man nikoan [avail] pa gyud sila. Sa amo lang gyud is praktikalay lang gyud,” said Ledesma.

Elmer Abarro and Vanessa Alerado of Barangay Tipolo were joined by their three children at the wedding ceremony on Thursday.

Abarro and Alerado had been living together for 20 years. And just like Sarabosing and Ledesma, monetary concerns prevented them from exchanging their “I Dos.”

“Lipay kaayo kay nakasal na gyud,” the couple said.

In his message, Mayor Cortes asked the newlyweds to always be patient and understanding.

“Marriage is a partnership. Equal walay labaw. To make the relationship last, pagsinabtanay ra gyud sa magtiayon,” he said.

In an interview that was held after the ceremony, Cortes said, he wanted the city’s mass wedding program to be held as part of the city’s Charter Day celebration.

“Aduna na gyud tay mass wedding nga pagahimuon apil sa activities sa atoang Charter Day,” he said.

/dcb

