Gay makeup artist marries girlfriend in Lapu-Lapu mass wedding

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — Even though he was gay, Jimboy Morata a.k.a. “Jia” proved to his girlfriend of six years that he can also be a good father to their son and their upcoming baby.

Morata tied the knot with his girlfriend Cristina Cabahug in a mass wedding held at Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City on July 7, 2022, which was officiated by Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan.

Morata, a professional make-up artist, said that he met Cabahug through a common friend. He admitted that he fell in love with her the very moment he saw her.

“Naa na sa iyaha tanan ang akong gipangita, wala sa uban. Mao na nga siya ang akong gipakaslan karon,” Morata said.

He said that even if he is gay, he wanted to build his own family, especially since he came from a family whose members are not close to each other.

Morata also admitted that Cabahug was not his first girlfriend.

“Sa tinud-anay lang, sa akong pag-eskwela daghan nako ug girls nga akong nauyab. Ika-unom siya,” he said, adding that he has not been into a relationship with another guy even though he is gay.

Cabahug, on her part, said that Morata did not reveal his true identity the first time they met.

“Pagkakita nako niya giingnan nako siya kung bayot ba siya o dili kay murag pinugngan gani ang iyang lihok,” Cabahug said.

However, after they lived together, she discovered that Morata is gay when she saw his gowns at their house.

“Diha ra nako na-feel nga bayot dihang nag-ipon nami nga bayot diay siya kay naa siyay gipanagoan nga gown. Ingon siya nga sa iyaha daw tong customers, iyaha diay,” she added.

Cabahug said that she eventually accepted Morata because he was hard working and a good provider to their child. Currently, Cabahug said that she could be pregnant with their second child since she was already two months delayed.

Morata also promised Cabahug that he will never be attracted to any woman or man for he loves her so much.

Some 30 couples participated In the mass wedding, which was attended by Congresswoman Cindi King-Chan, vice-mayor Celedonio “Celsi” Sitoy, and members of the city council.

Each couple was also given free Lechon, wedding cake, wedding ring, wine, and prenup shoots, among others.

“Marriage is a promise between two people who loved each other, who trust that love, who honor one another as individuals in that togetherness, and who wish to spend the rest of their lives together,” Mayor Chan said during the ceremony. /rcg

