PMNFT to host Maldives in AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Fresh off a historic campaign in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup, the Philippine Men’s National Football Team (PMNFT) is set to plunge into action on March 25 as they begin their quest for a spot in the AFC Asian Cup 2027.

The Philippines will host the Maldives in the third round of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Asian Cup Qualifiers, with the venue yet to be announced.

This fixture is one of the two encounters between the two sides in the qualifiers, with the reverse fixture scheduled for November 18.

The last time the two teams met was in June 2021, when they battled to a 1-1 draw—back when the PMNFT was still known as the “Philippine Azkals.”

PMNFT

Currently ranked No. 150 in the latest FIFA rankings, the Philippines enters the qualifiers riding a wave of momentum following an impressive run in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup.

The squad stunned regional powerhouses en route to the semifinals, defeating Indonesia 1-0 to secure their first final-four appearance since 2018. They continued their strong showing by edging out defending champions Thailand 2-1 in the first leg of their semifinal clash before, ending a 52-year-old losing drought, eventually bowing to the War Elephants on aggregate.

Despite the setback, the PMNFT earned widespread praise for their resilience and spirited performance.

MALDIVES

Meanwhile, Maldives, ranked No. 162 in the FIFA rankings, will look to pose a challenge in what promises to be a highly competitive Group A.

Alongside the Philippines and Maldives, the group also features Tajikistan and Timor-Leste.

In the meantime, the PMNFT and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) are yet to announce the venue for the AFC qualifiers match, considering that the Rizal Memorial Stadium is under major renovation that will be completed in May this year.

