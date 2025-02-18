Rodrigo Duterte ‘kill senators’ quip: PNP-CIDG files raps vs ex-President

MANILA, Philippines — Criminal complaints have been filed by Brig. Gen. Nicolas Torre III, Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) chief, on Monday, against former President Rodrigo Duterte over his “kill” and “bomb” remarks against senators.

According to Torre, he filed complaints for unlawful utterances and inciting to sedition before the Department of Justice (DOJ) for case build up.

READ: Comelec: No law against negative campaigning

The former President, during the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) senatorial proclamation rally, joked about using a bomb to kill 15 senators to make more vacancies for the senatorial candidates he is supporting.

“Alam niyo, bagong Pilipinas na eh. Hindi na pwede ‘yung ganong mga statements na kinaumagahan, joke only na lang. Kaya nagkakagulo. Ang gulo-gulo ng pinagdaanan ng bansa natin in the past six years. Hanggang ngayon ba naman, dadalhin natin ang gulo na yan. Na puro patay-patay na lang. At pagkatapos, if they will be taken on their word, bigla na lang, sasabihin na joke only?” said Torre in a chance interview with reporters.

(You know, it’s a new Philippines. It should no longer be possible to make those statements, and then later on claim that it’s only a joke. That’s why there’s chaos. We’ve already been through so much in the past six years and are we supposed to continue carrying that mess? Which is to just keep killing? And then, if they will be taken on their word, all of a sudden, it’s just a joke?)

“Or ‘yung latest naman na palusot, he is only expressing a legal opinion. Hindi na po pwede ‘‘yun. That’s already too much,” he added.

(Or the latest excuse, he is only expressing a legal opinion. That’s not possible anymore. That’s already too much.)

According to Torre, he is filing the complaints both as a Filipino citizen and CIDG chief.

He explained that such statements from a former President could influence blind supporters into following him, even comparing it to Duterte’s term as president when he encouraged the killing of drug addicts, leading to thousands of deaths.

Asked if he would also encourage senators to file their own complaints against Duterte, Torre responded that it would depend on their “appreciation of the situation.”

“Kung gusto nilang mag-file, they are most welcome to come to our office and file the complaint. They can contact us. We can send investigators to get their statements and we can file the case,” said Torre.

Torre also emphasized that the complaints were “beyond politics,” asserting that laws cannot be disregarded so easily.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP