Liloan accident kills mother, injures 2 others

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A delivery van driver from La Union was detained at the Liloan Police Station after he figured in an accident that killed a mother and injured two others.

The incident happened along the national highway in Brgy Catarman in Liloan town in northern Cebu at around 2 a.m. on Monday, February 17.

Liloan police identified the fatality as 29-year-old Christine Abarollo Tindoy of Soong 1 in Lapu-Lapu City. Those injured were Tindoy’s backriders, her 10-year-old daughter, and her friend, Farah May Alvaro Bataluna, 29.

Police said that only Tindoy’s backriders were wearing helmets when the accident happened.

Meanwhile, the wing van driver was identified as Randy Mangibat Baliquid, a 42-year-old resident of Tay-ac, Rosario in La Union.

Liloan accident

Liloan police said that Baliquid and his wife came to Cebu City where they delivered seafoods.

The couple was traveling to Compostela town for another delivery when their wing van collided with Tindoy’s motorcycle along the national highway in Brgy. Catarman, Liloan.

Investigation conducted by the Liloan police show that Tindoy’s group came from Carmen town and were headed home to Lapu-Lapu City.

During their travel, police said that the motorcycle accidentally encroached the opposite lane and collided with the approaching wing van.

Police said that Tindoy and her companions were thrown from the motorcycle and landed on the ground.

Reckless imprudence

Tindoy suffered serious injuries after her head hit the ground hard.

She no longer made it alive to the Eversley Child Sanitarium and General Hospital in Brgy. Jagobiao in Mandaue City.

Meanwhile, her daughter and friend were brought to the Mendero Medical Hospital for the treatment of their injuries. Both remain in the hospital as of this writing.

Police said that Baliquid is currently detained while they wait for word from Tindoy’s family if they would file a complaint for reckless imprudence resulting to homicide against the wing van driver.

Following this fatal accident, Liloan police warned motorists against overloading as they also reminded them of the need to wear helmet while on the road to ensure their safety.

Liloan is a first-class municipality situated approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

