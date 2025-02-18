Vince Paras TKO’s Indian foe in Malaysia

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Hard-hitting Vince Paras had a cake walk in his non-title fight in Johor Bahru, Malaysia last Sunday, February 26.

Paras scored a short, third round technical knockout (TKO) victory against Indian Mohammed Shamim in their six-rounder non-title bout.

A lightning-quick right straight finished off Shamim midway in the third round. The referee who was concerned of Shamim’s welfare stepped in to stop the fight, despite the latter refusing to give up.

With the win, Vince Paras, a former world title challenger improved his professional fight record to 23 wins with 17 knockouts paired with three losses and one draw.

Meanwhile, Shamim absorbed his sixth defeat with six wins and two knockouts.

It was already clear from the opening bell that Paras dictated the fight, pressing forward, forcing Shamim to engage in a toe-to-toe battle which favors the Filipino knockout artist.

Paras capitalized from that close-quarter battle, landing the telling blows with Shamim started to get overwhelmed.

In the second round, Shamim countered Vince Paras with his own combinations, but the latter was unfazed and continued pressing forward.

Shamim got a taste of Paras’ power after getting floored with a left hook. He valiantly stood back on his feet and went on to survive the round.

Paras sensing victory, finished Shamim off in the third round, launching haymakers until a right straight put an end to their lopsided fight.

It was a fitting activity fight for Vince Paras who is slowly ascending the world rankings. He is currently ranked No. 5 in the IBF’s flyweight division and No. 11 in the WBC.

