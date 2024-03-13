Liloan accident claims life of 23-year-old motorcycle rider

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A motorcycle rider was killed in an accident that happened along the national highway in Sitio Lourdes, Barangay Poblacion in Liloan town in northern Cebu early on Wednesday morning.

Liloan police identified the fatality as Josh Laurente Raboy, 23, of Barangay Lamac, Consolacion.

According to the report by Liloan police, Raboy was traveling on the northbound lane of the national highway when he suddenly encroached the other lane.

As of this writing, it remains unclear where Raboy was headed.

In its report, Liloan police said Raboy’s motorcycle collided with a cargo truck that was traveling on the highway’s southbound lane.

The accident happened at around 2:55 a.m. but it was reported only to the Liloan police at 3:30 a.m.

Raboy died on the spot from the impact of his fall from his motorcycle.

Police in Liloan town took custody of truck driver Cherryle Tatoy Brigoli, a 39-year-old resident of Sitio Camaligbato, Barangay Taboc, Danao City, after the accident happened.

Upon his arrest, Brigoli was placed at the detention cell of the Liloan Police Station.

However, Brigoli was later on released from police custody after he reached a settlement with Raboy’s family, Police Major Eric Gingoyon, the chief of the Liloan police station, said.

Liloan is a first-class municipality situated approximately 18 kilometers north of Cebu City.

