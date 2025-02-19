Lapu-Lapu buy-bust: Man from Mindanao nabbed with P2m shabu

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu- A 39-year-old man from Mindanao landed in jail after Lapu-Lapu City police learned of his illegal drug activities here.

The suspect, who was identified as a certain “Apupa,” arrived in Brgy. Bankal from Lanao del Sur a month ago and started to distribute illegal drugs to buyers in the city.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson for the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that Apupa is able to dispose at least half a kilo of shabu per week.

READ: Drug bust in Lapu-Lapu nets P102M shabu

He would get his supply from a contact who is based in Mindanao, Torres added.

Apupa was arrested by Lapu-Lapu City police in a buy-bust operation at around 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday in Brgy. Basak.

READ: Lapu-Lapu drug bust: P6.8M ‘shabu’ seized on Christmas Day

Lapu-Lapu City buy-bust

Police Colonel Dyan Agustin, the acting director of LCPO, said that they placed Apupa under surveillance for a week before the City Drug Enforcement Unit and City Intelligence Unit planned the buy-bust operation, in coordination with the Regional Intelligence Division (RID-7) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7).

READ: Man, who ‘needed’ money for his meds, nabbed with P1.3M shabu

Law enforcers cornered Apupa, who was unable to resist his arrest. They also recovered from his possession suspected shabu weighing 305 grams and worth P2,074,000.

The illegal drugs were placed in the sling bag that he carried.

“Padayon natong hugtan ang kampanya batok sa ilegal nga droga aron magpabiling hapsay ug layo sa disgrasya ang kabatan-onan sa atong syudad. Naghinaot ang kapulisan nga magtinabangay kita alang sa pag-uswag sa hayag ug luwas nga komunidad,” Agustin said.

(We will continue to intensify our campaign against illegal drugs to ensure peace and order and to make sure that the young people in this city will not be harmed. Your police force is hoping for your continued cooperation for us to have a safe community.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP